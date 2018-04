April 17 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood ASA:

* BOARD HAS TODAY 17 APRIL 2018 PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF NOK 2.00 PER SHARE

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO 12 JUNE 2018, AND GIVEN APPROVAL, SHARES WILL BE QUOTED EX-DIVIDEND FROM 13 JUNE 2018.

* BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO REQUEST THAT AUTHORISATION PROVIDED BY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2017 TO PAY ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND LATER IN YEAR, IS CARRIED OVER.