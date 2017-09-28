BRIEF-Norway's Infront completes IPO share sale

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Infront ASA said:

* Bookbuilding successfully completed at NOK 23 per share

* Will issue 4,347,826 new shares in initial public offering (IPO)

* Trading on the Oslo Bourse expected to commence Sept. 29

* There will be 25,997,856 shares outstanding in the company following the issuance

* Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the shares to support its organic and inorganic growth plans for the coming years

* The IPO is expected to provide greater financial flexibility as consolidation opportunities arise

* In total, approximately 800 investors have been allocated shares in the offering

* It is expected that the free float of Infront shares following completion of the IPO will be up to about 51% of the share capital when excluding the Green-shoe Option, and up to about 58% of the share capital including the exercise in full of the Green-shoe Option

* ABG Sundal Collier and Danske Bank are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO. Nordnet Bank is acting as placing agent for the retail and employee offerings Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)