BRIEF-Norway's Orkla sells Denmark's K-salat to Stryhns A/S

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa said in a statement:
* Orkla sells K-Salat to Stryhns A/S
* Orkla Foods Denmark has entered into an agreement with Stryhns A/S on the sale of K-Salat
* The purpose of the sale is to concentrate activities on fewer categories
* K-Salat has a product portfolio of salad spreads, mayonnaise, remoulade, dressings and potato salads in Denmark
* Under the agreement, Stryhns A/S will take over the factory with around 100 employees in Havnsø, Vestsjælland
* The transaction is expected to be completed in early December 2017, and the entity will be consolidated into the buyer’s financial statements as from 1 December 2017
