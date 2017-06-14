BRIEF-Norway's Protector says involved as insurer in London building fire

June 14 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring Asa

* As insurance provider for royal borough of kensington and chelsea, protector forsikring asa is involved in tragic fire in grenfell tower

* Protector will cooperate closely with local authorities and rescue teams

* Fire will mainly be picked up by protector's reinsurance program and will, from what we know at moment, have negligible influence on protector's net q2 and 2017 full year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)