2 months ago
BRIEF-Norway's Schibsted to book NOK 1.3 bln gain in Q2 after transaction
June 30, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Norway's Schibsted to book NOK 1.3 bln gain in Q2 after transaction

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Schibsted says:

* Closing of the transaction to increase ownership in OLX Brazil and Yapo Chile and divest Asian assets

* Gains of approximately NOK 1.3 billion will be recognized in consolidated financial statements of schibsted for q2 2017

* Amount will be reported on "other income and expenses" line in consolidated income statement.

* Transaction implies a cash payment to telenor of $400 million. Schibsted has financed amount with debt. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

