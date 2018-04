BRIEF-Norway's Telenor Q1 core profit slightly ahead of forecast

April 24 (Reuters) - Telenor ASA:

* Q1 REVENUES NOK 27.1 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 27.77 BILLION)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA NOK 11.3 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 10.96 BILLION)

* FOR 2018, WE EXPECT AN ORGANIC SUBSCRIPTION AND TRAFFIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 1-2%, AND AN ORGANIC EBITDA GROWTH OF 2-3%. CAPEX EXCLUDING LICENCES AND SPECTRUM HAS BEEN ADJUSTED FOR DISCONTINUATION OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPEAN OPERATIONS, AND IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE NOK 17-18 BILLION.

* TELENOR Q1 NET RESULT NOK 5.0 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 3.51 BILLION)

* FOR 2018, WE EXPECT AN ORGANIC SUBSCRIPTION AND TRAFFIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 1-2%

* EXPECTS AN ORGANIC EBITDA GROWTH OF 2-3%. CAPEX EXCLUDING LICENCES AND SPECTRUM HAS BEEN ADJUSTED FOR DISCONTINUATION OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPEAN OPERATIONS, AND IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE NOK 17-18 BILLION.

* PROMISING START TO YEAR AS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DRIVE CONTINUES

* AFTER A SOFT START TO YEAR IN BANGLADESH AND PAKISTAN, GROWTH PICKED UP DURING QUARTER AND WE EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH IN THOSE MARKETS TO IMPROVE GOING FORWARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)