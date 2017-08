BRIEF-Norway's undiscovered petroleum resources estimated at 2.9 bcm

June 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Petroleum Directorate:

* Norway's undiscovered petroleum resources estimated at 2.87 billion cubic metres (bcm) versus previous estimate of 2.92 bcm

* Norway's remaining discovered petroleum reserves total 3 bcm versus previous estimate of 3.1 bcm

* Norway's contingent discovered resources in fields and discoveries total 1.54 bcm versus previous estimate of 1.5 bcm

* Norway's npd says oil resource estimates still don't include formerly disputed region of barents sea, which will be included from 2018 Source text (in Norwegian): ressursrapport2017.npd.no/ (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)