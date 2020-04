BRIEF-Norwegian Air March Total Capacity (Ask) Falls By 53%

April 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA:

* TRAFFIC FIGURES MARCH 2020

* GLOBAL OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 THAT TOOK HOLD ACROSS AVIATION INDUSTRY THROUGHOUT MARCH HAS HEAVILY INFLUENCED NORWEGIAN’S TRAFFIC FIGURES

* COMPANY EXPERIENCED A DRAMATIC DROP IN DEMAND FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT-IMPOSED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND A GENERAL TRAVEL DECLINE.

* TOTAL NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS CARRIED IN MARCH WAS 1,153,283, A DECREASE OF 61 PERCENT.

* COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR TOTAL CAPACITY (ASK) DECREASED BY 53 PERCENT WHILE TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPK) DECREASED BY 60 PERCENT

* IN MARCH, NORWEGIAN OPERATED 77 PERCENT OF SCHEDULED FLIGHTS, MULTIPLE RESCUE FLIGHTS AND CONTINUED TO MAINTAIN A CRITICAL REGIONAL FLYING INFRASTRUCTURE.

* THE GROUP ESTIMATES A HEDGE LOSS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF NOK 1,067 MILLION, INCLUDING LOSSES OF NOK 868 MILLION RELATED TO UNREALIZED HEDGE POSITIONS

