BRIEF-Norwegian Air says no change in equity after agreeing to change 2017 accounting

March 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa:

* ‍NORWEGIAN HAVE TODAY CONCLUDED ON ACCOUNTING TREATMENT OF NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING (NOFI), RESULTING IN A CHANGE FOR 2017​

* ‍THIS WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON NORWEGIAN’S BOOK VALUE OF EQUITY AT 31 MARCH 2018, AS INVESTMENT IN NOFI WILL BE RECOGNIZED AT MARKET VALUE FROM Q1 2018, INSTEAD OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Q2 2017​

* ‍NORWEGIAN HAVE DECIDED TO FOLLOW RECOMMENDATION BY FINANSTILSYNET, RESULTING IN A CHANGE IN PRELIMINARY 2017 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, THIS WILL RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF RECOGNIZED VALUE OF INVESTMENT BY NOK 1,993 MILLION WITH A CORRESPONDING DECREASE IN END BALANCE EQUITY​

* ‍EFFECTS OF A CHANGE BACK TO IAS 28 WILL ALSO REVERSE FINANCIAL GAINS IN NET PROFITS OF NOK 1,657 MILLION, REVERSE FAIR VALUE CHANGES RECORDED IN OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF NOK 498 MILLION AND INCREASE SHARE OF PROFIT FROM ASSOCIATED COMPANIES BY NOK 163 MILLION​

* ‍NET IMPACT OF EQUITY AT 31 MARCH 2018 WILL BE UNCHANGED COMPARED TO CURRENT SITUATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)