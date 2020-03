BRIEF-Norwegian Air says to suspend more than 4,000 flights, implement layoffs

March 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said on Thursday:

* NORWEGIAN TO SUSPEND MORE THAN 4000 FLIGHTS AND IMPLEMENT LAYOFFS

* DECIDED TO GROUND 40 PERCENT OF ITS LONG-HAUL FLEET AND CANCEL UP TO 25 PERCENT OF ITS SHORT-HAUL FLIGHTS UNTIL END OF MAY

* CHANGES APPLY TO COMPANY’S ENTIRE ROUTE NETWORK

* THIS IS AN UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION AND OUR MAIN PRIORITY CONTINUES TO BE CARE AND SAFETY OF OUR CUSTOMERS AND COLLEAGUES

* NEW RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED FURTHER PRESSURE ON AN ALREADY DIFFICULT SITUATION

* WE URGE INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENTS TO ACT NOW TO ENSURE THAT AVIATION INDUSTRY CAN PROTECT JOBS AND CONTINUE TO BE A VITAL PART OF GLOBAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* ALL ROUTES BETWEEN LONDON GATWICK AND U.S. WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS NORMAL

* OUR GOAL IS TO REROUTE AS MANY OF OUR CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE THROUGH LONDON DURING THIS DIFFICULT PERIOD

* WILL ALSO CANCEL A LARGE SHARE OF ITS DOMESTIC FLIGHTS IN NORWAY AND FLIGHTS WITHIN SCANDINAVIA, SUCH AS OSLO-COPENHAGEN AND OSLO-STOCKHOLM

* FROM MARCH 13TH TO END OF MAY, ALL FLIGHTS BETWEEN ROME AND U.S. WILL BE CANCELLED

* TEMPORARY LAYOFFS OF UP TO 50 PERCENT OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND NUMBER MAY INCREASE

* ALL DEPARTMENTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY TEMPORARY LAYOFFS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik)