June 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air said:

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT IT BE GRANTED WIDE AUTHORIZATIONS TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE LOANS

* BOARD SEEKS AUTHORIZATION TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 50% IF NEEDED, WITH AUTHORIZATION LASTING UNTIL MID-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)