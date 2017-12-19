FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 4:52 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Air-Sold 2 mln shares in Norwegian Finans Holding​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

19 des (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa:

* HAS SOLD 2,000,000 SHARES IN NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA under a Cash Settled Total Return Swap agreement with Danske Bank as counterparty at NOK 92.50 pr share.

* Says the expiration date of the Cash Settled Total Return Swap agreement is 21 December 2018.

* Says following the transaction Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA owns 30,623,739 shares in NOFI, constituting about 16.4 per cent of the issued share capital.​ Further company coverage:

Reporting by Henrik Stolen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.