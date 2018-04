BRIEF-Norwegian Air's CEO: IAG not alone in showing interest

April 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s CEO and CFO told an earnings presentation on Thursday:

* NORWEGIAN AIR CEO: WE ARE HAPPY TO HAVE IAG AS AN INVESTOR. NEEDLESS TO SAY THEY ARE NOT THE ONLY INTERESTED PARTY THAT HAS APPROACHED US

* NORWEGIAN AIR CFO: “EXCEPT FOR APRIL, OUR BOOKINGS ARE ABOVE LAST YEAR, ALSO FOR THE COMING MONTHS”

* NORWEGIAN AIR CEO: AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN THAT IAG WAS INTERESTED WE HAVE BEEN APPROACHED BY SEVERAL INTERESTED PARTIES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)