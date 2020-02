BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Exec Says Q1 And Q2 Will Have The Largest Impact From Covid-19

Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE EXEC SAYS IN PREVIOUS 5 DAYS, HAVE SEEN IMPROVEMENT IN WEEK-OVER-WEEK BOOKING VOLUMES & A DECREASE IN CANCELLATIONS VERSUS PRIOR 3 WEEKS

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE EXEC SAYS Q1 AND Q2 WILL HAVE THE LARGEST IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE EXEC SAYS ASIA CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN LOW TO MID-TEENS IN 2020

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE EXEC SAYS ENTIRE ASIA AFRICA PACIFIC REGION NOW COMPRISES JUST 5% OF OUR DEPLOYMENT MIX FOR THE YEAR

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE EXEC SAYS IN TERMS OF IMPACT FROM COVID-19, EXPECT THAT OF THE $0.75 KNOWN DIRECT IMPACT FOR THE YEAR, ABOUT $0.25 WILL FALL INTO Q1 Further company coverage: