BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line enters into third amended and restated credit agreement
October 10, 2017 / 10:02 PM / in 10 days

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line enters into third amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - unit entered into a third amended, restated credit agreement​ on Oct 10

* Norwegian Cruise Line - ‍ amendment to reprice and increase existing $750 million revolving credit facility with new $875 million revolving credit facility​

* Norwegian Cruise Line says ‍amended senior secured credit facility adds new $375 million Term B loan facility due 2021​ - SEC filing

* Norwegian Cruise Line- amendment reprices about $1,412 million principal amount outstanding under existing senior secured term a facility​ Source : (bit.ly/2yEGUta) Further company coverage:

