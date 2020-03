BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Voluntary Suspension Of Voyages

March 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION OF VOYAGES

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD - SUSPENSION CONTRIBUTES TO EFFORTS TO STEM SPREAD OF COVID-19

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE - ANNOUNCED A VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION OF ALL CRUISE VOYAGES EMBARKING BETWEEN MARCH 13 AND APRIL 11, 2020 FOR ITS 3 CRUISE BRANDS

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE - CO HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 ACROSS ITS 28-SHIP FLEET

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD SAYS ALL GUESTS ON IMPACTED VOYAGES WILL RECEIVE A 125% REFUND OF FARE PAID IN FORM OF A FUTURE CRUISE CREDIT

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE - TRAVEL PARTNER COMMISSIONS ON CANCELED CRUISES WILL BE PROTECTED AS PER NORMAL POLICY