March 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN - SEC FILING

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD - DEL RIO'S PLAN CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 150,143 ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY​ Source text (bit.ly/2pf3DFV) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)