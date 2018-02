BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.43

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE INCREASED 11.1% TO $1.2 BILLION COMPARED TO $1.1 BILLION IN 2016​

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS - ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, ANTICIPATED CAPEX WERE $1.5 BILLION, $1.3 BILLION AND $0.8 BILLION FOR YEARS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, 2019 AND 2020, RESPECTIVELY​

* FOR Q1 2018, SEES ADJUSTED EPS OF ABOUT $0.52

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EPS APPROX $0.52

* FOR FY 2018, SEES ADJUSTED EPS OF $4.45 TO $4.65

* NORWEGIAN -AS OF DEC 31, 2017 ,CO HAD HEDGED ABOUT 65%, 48%, AND 26% OF ITS TOTAL PROJECTED METRIC TONS OF FUEL CONSUMPTION FOR 2018, 2019, AND 2020

* NORWEGIAN - AS OF DEC 31, 2017, ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WERE $1.5 BILLION, $1.3 BILLION AND $0.8 BILLION FOR YEARS ENDING DEC 31, 2018, 2019 AND 2020

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE -QTRLY GROSS YIELD INCREASED 2.5% , ADJUSTED NET YIELD INCREASED 3.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS AND 3.9% ON AN AS REPORTED BASIS

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED NET YIELD UP APPROX 1.25 PERCENT ON AN AS REPORTED BASIS

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED NET YIELD UP APPROX 0.50 PERCENT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET YIELD UP APPROX 2.0 PERCENT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET YIELD UP APPROX 2.75 PERCENT ON AN AS REPORTED BASIS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64, REVENUE VIEW $1.25 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: