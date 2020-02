BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.73

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.40 TO $5.60 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.70 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANNOUNCES CANCELLATION OF ASIA VOYAGES ACROSS ITS THREE BRANDS THROUGH Q3 2020

* PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE EXCLUDING COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS - CURRENT KNOWN DIRECT IMPACT TO OPERATIONS FROM COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.75 PER SHARE IN FY 2020

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE - GIVEN QUANTIFIABLE IMPACT OF COVID-19 OF ABOUT $0.75, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ACHIEVING FULL SPEED AHEAD 2020 TARGETS BY YEAR-END

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE - Q1 2020 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE EXCLUDES KNOWN AND UNKNOWN IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN QUARTER

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE - FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE COULD BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED IF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS & COVID-19 CONCERNS CONTINUE FOR EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME

* WILL NOT HAVE ANY VESSELS DEPLOYED IN ASIA THROUGH END OF Q3 2020

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1.48 BILLION VERSUS $1.38 BILLION

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE - ANY GUEST OR CREW WHO HAVE TRAVELED TO CHINA, HONG KONG OR MACAU IN PAST 30 DAYS, ARE NOT ALLOWED TO BOARD COMPANY’S VESSELS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60, REVENUE VIEW $1.55 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.51 — REFINITIV IBES DATA