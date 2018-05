BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Reports Adj EPS Of $0.60

May 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.29 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF ABOUT $1.02

* NEW $1 BILLION, THREE-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED

* SEES FUEL CONSUMPTION OF 840,000 IN METRIC TONS IN FY 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S