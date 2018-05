BRIEF-Norwegian Finans Holding Q1 Net Interest Income At NOK 1.03 Billion

May 4 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA:

* STRONG CUSTOMER AND LOAN GROWTH CONTINUED IN Q1, WITH A LOAN GROWTH OF NOK 1.5 BILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS AIMING FOR THE COMPANY TO BEGIN PAYING DIVIDENDS IN 2018

* GROUP’S COMPREHENSIVE INCOME IN Q1 AMOUNTED TO NOK 411 MILLION

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 1.03 BILLION VERSUS NOK 825.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DURING Q3, BASED ON CO’S ACCOUNTS AS OF JUNE 30, BOARD AIMS TO PROPOSE CASH DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST NOK 0.50 PER SHARE

