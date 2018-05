May 4 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.07 PER SHARE

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS NOK 149.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 153 MILLION)

* Q1 REVENUES NOK 197.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 196.6 MILLION YEAR AGO