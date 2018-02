Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property Asa:

* PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FOR Q4 OF 2017 CAME TO NOK 261.9 MILLION

* EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) WAS NOK 0.48 FOR Q4 2017

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.07 PER SHARE FOR Q4 2017