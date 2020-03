BRIEF-Norwegian To Cancel About 3000 Flights And Implement Temporary Layoffs

March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA:

* NORWEGIAN TO CANCEL APPROXIMATELY 3000 FLIGHTS AND IMPLEMENT TEMPORARY LAYOFFS DUE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* CANCELLATIONS WILL AFFECT A SIGNIFICANT SHARE OF OUR COLLEAGUES AT NORWEGIAN

* DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION, NORWEGIAN IS PREPARING TO CANCEL APPROXIMATELY 3000 FLIGHTS BETWEEN MID-MARCH AND MID-JUNE

* COMPANY HAS ALSO PUT SEVERAL OTHER MEASURES IN PLACE, INCLUDING TEMPORARY LAYOFFS OF A SIGNIFICANT SHARE OF ITS WORKFORCE

* CANCELLATIONS REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 15 PERCENT OF TOTAL CAPACITY FOR PERIOD MID-MARCH TO MID-JUNE