BRIEF-Norwood Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.65

July 19 (Reuters) - Norwood Financial Corp:

* Norwood Financial Corp announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Norwood Financial Corp qtrly net interest income, on a fte basis, totaled $9.2 million, an increase of $2.4 million

* Norwood Financial Corp qtrly net interest income $8.7 million versus $6.4 million

* Norwood Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.54 pvt versus 3.79 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: