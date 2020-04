BRIEF-Norwood Systems Says No Significant Impact On Performance By Covid-19

April 14 (Reuters) - Norwood Systems Ltd:

* FINANCIAL OR OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* UNCERTAINTY IN RELATION TO WHETHER AND TO WHAT EXTENT NEGOTIATION OF NEW TELCO PARTNERSHIPS MAY BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WITHDRAWS ALL EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCLUDING REVENUE FORECASTS AS ANNOUNCED ON 4 MARCH 2020

* UNCERTAINTY TO WHAT EXTENT REVENUES FROM EXISTING PARTNERSHIPS WILL SLOW OVER PERIOD OF PANDEMIC & POSSIBLY FOR SOME TIME AFTER

* ALSO WITHDRAWS TIMING GUIDANCE FOR CO'S EXPECTATIONS ON PROGRESSING NEGOTIATION OF NEW TELCO PARTNERSHIPS ANNOUNCED ON 3 FEB