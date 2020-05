May 14 (Reuters) - Norzinc Ltd:

* NORZINC PROVIDES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* IS OPTIMISTIC THAT UNDER ASSUMPTION OF OBTAINING ADDITIONAL FUNDING, STAGES 1 AND 2 CAN BE ACHIEVED OVER NEXT 18-24 MONTHS

* LOSS FOR Q1 2020 $3.0 MILLION

* NORZINC’S FOCUS FOR 2020 AND 2021 IS FOR A POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION THROUGHPUT AND INCREASE IN RESERVES

