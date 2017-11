BRIEF-NOS 9-month net profit up 35 pct as revenues rise

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest telecoms operator NOS Sgps Sa

* Says in a statement 9-month net profit rises 35 percent to 105.5 million euros ($122 million)

* Revenues increase 3.4 percent to 1.16 billion euros

* EBITDA up 4.6 percent at 451.6 million euros

* Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected, on average, a net profit of 103 million euros and EBITDA of 451 million

* The number of households served by NOS’ network grew 8.7 percent to just over 4 million

* Revenue generating units (RGU) up by 4.7 percent at nearly 9.4 million Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8628 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)