BRIEF-NOS H1 Net Profit Down 61.2% YoY

July 22 (Reuters) - NOS SGPS SA:

* H1 EBITDA 310.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 331.4 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 35.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 90.2 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* TOTAL REVENUE GENERATING UNITS 9.76 BILLION SERVICES AT END-JUNE VERSUS 9.54 BILLION SERVICES YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING REVENUES 666.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 721.5 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* CEO NOS SAYS COVID-19 IMPACT INTENSIFIED IN THE SECOND QUARTER DUE TO LOCKDOWN DECREED BY THE AUTHORITIES Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/30EOL5g Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)