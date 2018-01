Jan 30 (Reuters) - NOTE AB (PUBL):

* NOTE ENTERS MEDTECH PARTNERSHIP

* ‍ENTERED AN AGREEMENT WITH CELLMARK AB FOR MANUFACTURE OF A NEW MEDTECH PRODUCT​

* ‍SCHEDULED PRODUCTION START IS IN Q1​

* ‍ESTIMATED SALES VALUE OF SOME SEK 25 MILLION IN 2018​