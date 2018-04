April 26 (Reuters) - Note AB (publ):

* JANUARY-MARCH SALES INCREASED BY 11% TO SEK 308.0 (277.1) MILLION

* JAN-MARCH OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 16.8 (30.4) MILLION

* JAN-MARCH PROFIT AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS WAS SEK 15.0 (29.1) MILLION