Feb 6 (Reuters) - Note Ab (Publ):

* ‍OCTOBER-DECEMBER SALES INCREASED BY 13% TO SEK 325.0 (288.2) MILLION.​

* ‍OCT-DEC OPERATING PROFIT ROSE TO SEK 22.6 (16.5) MILLION​

* ‍IS PROPOSING THAT DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASES TO SEK 1.00 (0.70) PER SHARE​