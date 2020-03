March 27 (Reuters) - Note AB (publ):

* NOTE’S WINDSOR PLANT IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING ITS PRODUCTION DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

* CO’S SALES DURING Q1 ARE ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO SEK 460-470 MILLION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A GROWTH OF ABOUT 15%

* WINDSOR PLANT WILL MAKE FULL USE OF CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME INTRODUCED BY UK AUTHORITIES WHICH COMPENSATES COMPANY FOR SALARY COST OF LAID-OFF STAFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)