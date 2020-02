BRIEF-NOTE's Plant In China To Open Again

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Note AB (publ):

* NOTE’S PLANT IN CHINA TO OPEN AGAIN

* NOTE AB (PUBL) - NOTE HAS TAKEN NECESSARY STEPS TO PREPARE PLANT FOR START-UP AND TO PREVENT SPREAD OF VIRUS

* NOTE AB (PUBL) - PLANT IN TANGXIA, CHINA, OPENED TODAY AFTER EXTENDED NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY CAUSED BY CORONA VIRUS

* NOTE AB (PUBL) - DURING FIRST WEEK, PLANT WILL HAVE ABOUT 50% CAPACITY

* NOTE AB (PUBL) - PLAN IS THAT PRODUCTION WILL BE IN FULL SWING BY END OF FEBRUARY.

* NOTE AB (PUBL) - A CLOSE DIALOGUE IS HELD WITH KEY SUPPLIERS TO AVOID INTERRUPTIONS IN DELIVERIES AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

* NOTE AB (PUBL) - IN ORDER TO CATCH UP WITH BACKLOG THAT HAS ARISEN DUE TO EXTENDED HOLIDAY, STAFF WILL WORK OVERTIME

* NOTE AB (PUBL) - THIS MEANS THAT NOTE'S PREPAREDNESS FOR THIS YEAR'S DISRUPTIONS IS REASONABLY GOOD