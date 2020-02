Feb 26 (Reuters) - Notion VTec Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 70.3 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 14.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 63.3 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 2.2 MILLION RGT

* SEES SOME IMPACT TO BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK DUE TO DISRUPTION OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN AFFECTING SOME CUSTOMERS

* EXPECT H2 TO BE STRONG Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)