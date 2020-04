April 9 (Reuters) - Notion VTec Bhd:

* IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, CO DECIDED TO VENTURE INTO PRODUCTION INCLUDING SALES & MARKETING OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

* CO TO ALSO INVOLVE IN PRODUCTION OF COMPONENTS RELATED TO MEDICAL VENTILATORS

* NEW BUSINESS EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF GROUP FOR FY ENDING 30 SEPT 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: