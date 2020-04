April 8 (Reuters) - Notion VTec Bhd:

* UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS DURING MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER

* UNITS GOT APPROVAL LETTERS FROM MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND INDUSTRY TO ALLOW THEM TO OPERATE DURING MCO PERIOD

* UNITS TO REDUCE NUMBER OF WORKERS TO MINIMUM OR AT MOST 50% OF CURRENT OR REGISTERED NUMBER, FOR MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION DURING MCO Source: bit.ly/2JPfvZ0