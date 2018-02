Feb 5 (Reuters) - NOTORIOUS PICTURES SPA:

* FY PRELIM REVENUES: EUR 18.2 MILLION (EUR 23.0 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)

* FY PRELIM EBITDA: EUR 6.1 MILLION (EUR 6.6 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)

* TREND IN PRELIM FY REVENUES IS IN LINE WITH TREND OF 2017 FILM MARKET

* TREND OF 2017 FILM MARKET SAW GENERAL DROP IN BOX OFFICE

* TWO FILMS SCHEDULED FOR Q4 2017 WERE POSTPONED DUE TO DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO HARVEY WEINSTEIN