March 26 (Reuters) - Notorious Pictures SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 44.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

* CORONAVIRUS WILL IMPACT EVOLUTION OF CO'S BUSINESS BUT HARD TO ESTIMATE AS OF TODAY