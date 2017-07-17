FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Notting Hill Housing Trust issues statement responding to Grenfell tower fire
July 17, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Notting Hill Housing Trust issues statement responding to Grenfell tower fire

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Notting Hill Housing Trust

* Notting Hill Housing Trust - Statement responding to grenfell tower fire

* Notting Hill Housing Trust-following tragic fire at grenfell tower in north kensington, continue to provide support to residents & wider community

* Notting Hill Housing Trust-shortly after fire, department for communities & local government asked registered providers to supply details of all homes over 6 storeys high

* Says "we have 101 such buildings and initial reviews identified that 42 of them warranted further investigation"

* Notting Hill Housing Trust - following a further review, the figure of homes over six storeys high has risen to 44 from 42

* Notting Hill Housing Trust says of those 44 buildings, investigations have shown that 40 do not have acm cladding

* Notting Hill Housing Trust says at grange walk, a mixed tenure residential development in bermondsey, cladding did not pass fire tests

* Notting Hill Housing Trust says at grange walk has quickly put in place measures to protect residents and mitigate any risks

* Notting Hill Housing Trust says is also carrying out a review of projects that are on-site, all of which conform with current building regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

