July 20 (Reuters) - Notting Hill Housing Trust:

* Notting Hill Housing and Genesis Housing Association enter merger discussions

* Agreed to work towards a merger with Genesis Housing Association

* New merged organisation will be called Notting Hill Genesis

* Merger is expected to be completed at end of calendar year 2017