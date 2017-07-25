FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Nouveau Monde signs non-binding LOI with Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co
July 25, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Nouveau Monde signs non-binding LOI with Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc

* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent with hunan zhongke shinzoom co ltd

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - purpose of proposed jv is to participate in growing north american li-ion battery anode material market

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - distribution jv will exclusively market shinzoom's anode materials to lithium battery manufacturers in north america

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - parties seek to form new corporation which will be owned 51% by shinzoom and 49% by nouveau monde Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

