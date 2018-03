March 9 (Reuters) - Nova Leap Health Corp:

* NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP - MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT COMPANY WILL EXIT 2018 WITH A $10 MILLION REVENUE RUN RATE

* NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP - CONTINUES TO EXPLORE AND EVALUATE OPPORTUNITIES FOR ACQUISITION OF HOME CARE BUSINESSES