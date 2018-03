March 29 (Reuters) - Nova Lifestyle Inc:

* NOVA LIFESTYLE REPORTS OUTSTANDING FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, HIGHLIGHTED BY Q4 PRE-TAX EPS OF $0.18

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍ANTICIPATES EXECUTING ON PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $5 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018 THROUGH INTERNAL FUNDING SOURCES​

* ‍$5 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO INITIATE IN 2018​

* ‍EXPECTING “ROBUST” SALES AND “SIGNIFICANT” EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: