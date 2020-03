BRIEF-Nova Lifestyle Says Q1 Results Will Be Adversely Impacted By Coronavirus

March 3 (Reuters) - Nova LifeStyle Inc:

* NOVA LIFESTYLE PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* NOVA LIFESTYLE - IMPLEMENTED A SERIES OF ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS TO REDUCE IMPACT OF PRODUCTION DELAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* NOVA LIFESTYLE INC - OFFICES LOCATED IN HONG KONG AND MACAU WERE CLOSED FOR TWO WEEKS FOLLOWING LUNAR NEW YEAR HOLIDAY BREAK AS A RESULT OF OUTBREAK

* NOVA LIFESTYLE INC - OFFICES LOCATED IN HONG KONG AND MACAU HAVE RECENTLY REOPENED

* NOVA LIFESTYLE - ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS TO REDUCE IMPACT OF PRODUCTION DELAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS MAY RESULT IN ADDITIONAL COSTS

* NOVA LIFESTYLE- Q1 OPERATING RESULTS WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED IN ANY EVENT BY CORONAVIRUS

* NOVA -CO’S ABILITY TO CLOSE BOOKS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 WAS DELAYED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* NOVA LIFESTYLE INC - AUDITOR’S ABILITY TO PERFORM FIELD WORK DELAYED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* NOVA LIFESTYLE INC - BELIEVE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT WITHIN EXTENSION PERIOD AFFORDED BY RULE 12B-25