April 10 (Reuters) - Nova LifeStyle Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE AT LEAST $110 MILLION

* NOVA LIFESTYLE SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT ITS BUSINESS TO BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED IN ANY WAY BY TRADE POLICY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA”

* HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO FUND ITS PROJECTED GROWTH AND CURRENTLY HAS NO PLAN TO DILUTE CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH EQUITY OFFERINGS

* APPROVED $5 MILLION STOCK BUYBACK TO INITIATE IN Q2/18

* COMMERCE SALES FROM DIAMOND SOFA ARE EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE "RECORD PERFORMANCE" FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018