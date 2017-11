Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nova Msc Bhd

* Unit awarded tender at Changi Water Reclamation Plant in Singapore for about 78.6 million RGT

* Contract expected to contribute positively to group's result for FY ending 31 March 2018‍​ Source text :(bit.ly/2AVMWTi) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)