Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd:

* NOVA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $57.4 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $54 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS OF $0.29 TO $0.40

* SEES Q1 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS OF $0.29 TO $0.40

* SEES Q1 2018 DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS $0.34 TO $0.45