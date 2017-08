July 27 (Reuters) - NOVABASE SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT 3.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 5.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 TURNOVER 72.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 64.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS MAINTAINS CONFIDENCE IN THE GOALS SET FOR 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2eQG43T

