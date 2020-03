March 16 (Reuters) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS JASON RALEIGH, CFO AND TREASURER VOLUNTARILY RESIGNED EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 - SEC FILING

* NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS - DUTIES OF CFO AND TREASURER WILL BE FULFILLED BY A TEMPORARY PROFESSIONAL UNTIL A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT CAN BE FOUND